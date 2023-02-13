Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, February 12, 2023 – The Duke of York will reportedly have no ceremonial role at the Coronation because he is not a working member of the Royal family.

According to The Mail, discussions are taking place behind the scenes about what role if any Prince Andrew might perform during the Coronation.

The King is said to feel it would not be appropriate to include him in an official position.

When the late Queen was crowned in 1953, four Knights of the Garter were chosen to support her majesty by standing at the four corners of the Coronation Chair during the anointing.

Some have suggested that Prince William and the King’s three siblings ‘ Anne, Andrew, and Edward could perform the job. But last night sources close to the Palace dismissed the idea that Andrew could play such a symbolic part.

It is unclear whether Andrew will even be permitted to wear his garter robes for the Coronation.

He was forced to step back from Royal duties in November 2019 over alleged sex abuse, but has always strongly denied the claims, made in a US civil court case.

The Mail reported last month, that he is now considering trying to overturn a multi-million-pound settlement he made with his accuser, Virginia Giuffre.