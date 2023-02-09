Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, February 9, 2023 – Azimio la Umoja coalition chief agent Saitabao Kanchory has reacted to the mysterious raid of the house of former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i on Wednesday night.

Speaking on Thursday, Kanchory said that some actions taken by the Kenya Kwanza government will overshadow the previous bad regimes

“The Ruto regime will make all the past bad regimes appear like angels,” he said.

The former CS said he had learned of the planned raid earlier in the day.

He defended himself from any wrongdoing, saying he left the government a clean man.

However, Inspector General of police Japhet Koome denied claims his officers went to Matiangí’s house.

He said he had checked and found no such operation was sanctioned if any.

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) chief executive officer Twalib Mbarak also denied his officers were involved in the said attempted raid.

On Thursday, Matiang’i moved to court seeking anticipatory bail.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.