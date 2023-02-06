Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, February 6, 2023 – The President’s Council of Economic Advisors (CEA) Chairperson David Ndii has announced the government’s ambitious plan to decongest Nairobi City.

In a statement yesterday, Ndii announced that the government plans to decongest the city by locking out private cars from the Central Business District (CBD).

Owners of private cars will be forced to park their vehicles outside CBD and take public transport to the heart of the city.

“We have planned for a Park and Ride system in collaboration with Nairobi County Government,” the CEA Chairperson announced.

Park and Ride is a form of integrated transport that allows private transport users to park their vehicles at a large car park and travel into the CBD using public service vehicles.

The massive car parks are located outside the CBD so as to relieve traffic congestion along the roads leading into the city center.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government had on February 2022, revealed a similar plan to have a Park and Ride system at Thika Road.

This plan was first revealed by former Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga who indicated that the initiative would decongest the heavy traffic jam experienced in the area.

Ndii’s latest revelation seeks to expand the initial plan by the former Head of State to have car parks located at strategic entry points to the metropolis.

“We will have the car parks at the city’s main entry points like; Nyayo Stadium, City Stadium, Kenyatta Hospital, and Muthaiga,” he revealed.

However, this is an exit from Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja’s plan to decongest the city by limiting the number of public service vehicles (PSVs) entering the CBD.

As part of his plan, Sakaja had relocated all long-distance PSVs plying upcountry routes to the Green Park Terminus in a move that attracted public outcry.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.