Friday, February 3, 2023 – President William Ruto might not finish his first term in office, going by an exit poll conducted by renowned political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi.

In the poll, Mutahi asked Kenyans to rate President Ruto’s performance in the six months he has been in office.

Over 17,000 Kenyans participated in the poll and the outcome is a big embarrassment to the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government under the leadership of Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua.

In the poll, 32.3 percent of the respondents said Ruto‘s job is to attack former President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

31.9 percent said Ruto has no plan while 26.2 percent said the son from Kamagut has a plan.

Only 9.5 percent said Ruto is working on a plan.

This is a big blow to Ruto since the poll shows the majority of Kenyans have realised that he is clueless and for the first six months his main job has been to attack Uhuru and Raila.

Here is the screenshot of Mutahi Ngunyi’s poll.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.