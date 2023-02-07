Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, February 7, 2023 – President William Ruto has sent condolences to Turkey and Syria following a massive earthquake on Monday morning.

The devastating earthquake that struck the two countries has so far left over 4,500 people dead and over 20,000 injured

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake, which is considered one of the strongest to hit the region, rocked large parts of Turkey and neighboring Syria in the pre-dawn hours of Monday

Its shockwaves were heard even in far countries like Greenland and Japan.

In his message, Ruto mourned with the families and wished the injured quick recovery.

“Our hearts go out to the people of Türkiye and Syria following the loss of life caused by the earthquake. We mourn with families who have lost loved ones and wish all those injured a quick recovery,” Ruto wrote on his Twitter page.

On Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, announced seven-day national mourning following the massive earthquake.

The Kenyan DAILY POST