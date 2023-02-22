Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 – Chief Justice emeritus Willy Mutunga has also weighed on the arrest of comedian Eric Omondi who was demonstrating at Parliament Buildings over the high cost of living.

Omondi, together with shirtless and heavily built men, barricaded Parliament Road in protest as they sought to speak to Speaker Moses Wetangula to deliver a message to President William Ruto over the high cost of living which has seen prices of basic commodities like unga, electricity among others to go up beyond the reach of hustlers.

However, police responded to the protests, arresting Omondi and 8 others. They spent a night at Central Police Station and today they appeared in court to be charged for various crimes.

Giving his two cents over the whole drama, former CJ Willy Mutunga warned Ruto to prepare for a revolution because Kenyans are already tired of him barely six months into the office.

He noted that Eric Omondi presented a quest for an alternative political leadership and Ruto should not take it lightly.

“Prepare for an uprising…the action by Eric Omondi presents a quest for an alternative political leadership,” Mutunga tweeted.

This comes even as Azimio leader Raila Odinga has started a revolution to topple Ruto from power, saying he stole his victory in the last year’s General Election.

It now remains to be seen if Mutunga’s prophecy will come to pass.

The Kenyan DAILY POST