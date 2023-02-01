Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, February 1, 2023 – A seemingly romantic young man has sparked reactions on social media after he went to JKUAT female hostels to surprise his girlfriend.

He carried a guitar and serenaded her with a love song in a bid to make her happy.

He skillfully played the guitar and soothed his girlfriend with sweet vocals.

The lady could not help but blush as her boyfriend sang.

The video has sparked reactions on social media, with a section of Netizens calling the young man a simp.

Others predicted that the relationship may end in tears.

Watch the video and reactions from Twitter users.

