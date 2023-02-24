Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, February 24, 2023 – Rihanna’s much-anticipated ninth album could be put on hold again amid reports she’s making wedding plans with her partner, A$AP Rocky.

According to Radaronline.com, the 35-year-old singer, who is pregnant with her second child, is said to be eager to tie the knot with her partner A$AP Rocky.

A source claimed to the publication; ‘Throwing a wedding and having another baby are Rihanna’s main focus at the moment. Agreeing to do the Super Bowl definitely reinvigorated her love of performing, but it still doesn’t compare to what she has at home. Luckily, A$AP’s on board, too.’

The report as it was revealed that the Rude Boy singer is preparing to perform at the Oscars in a couple of weeks.

Although the insider claimed ‘Rihanna and A$AP can’t wait to get hitched,’ with the baby on the way, they are trying to figure out the best way to do it.

One solution would be ‘eloping in secret, or having something low-key in LA now, followed by a big celebration bash next year.’

The big party would be in Rihanna’s native Barbados. ‘She wants it to be in Barbados, a super glam event, but she also wants to be able to run around barefoot,’ the insider alleged.

‘Guests who attend can expect to dine on delicious island food while listening to live music.’

The couple, who have been together officially since 2020, gave a glimpse at what their nuptials might look like in Rocky’s D.M.B video which was released last May.

The Billboard Music Award winner looked gorgeous in a red gown and veil, and carried a bouquet of red roses in the wedding scene.

As far as new music goes, Rihanna, who hasn’t released a new album since 2016’s Anti told British Vogue before her current pregnancy, ‘I want it to be this year, like, honestly, it’d be ridiculous if it’s not this year. But I just want to have fun. I just want to make music and make videos.’

The Lift Me Up singer has yet to release her son’s name to the public, and now that she is expecting baby number two, those priorities may have changed.

Although she has never stopped recording and has many unreleased songs in the vault, the prolific singer and songwriter seems hesitant to use any of that material for a new album.

‘(It’s) almost like trying to dress like you used to dress. It’s like, “Ew, no. I would never wear those again.” Your taste changes, your vibe changes.’