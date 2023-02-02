Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 02 February 2023 – Controversial city socialite Faith Makau alias Amber Ray, has caused a stir online after posing almost naked to promote beauty products.

Amber took to Instagram and shared photos of herself with a towel partially covering her at the back as the beauty products were displayed before her.

She was advertising a soap, lotion and gel that help in preventing and getting rid of stretch marks.

However, a section of her followers were not pleased with her move, with some wondering if her child was seeing her posts.

“Picha zingine na uko na watoto hapana,” one follower commented.

“Na si upost hiyo lotion pekee, k**a unatuonyesha ya nini,”wrote another follower.

Below are the photos that Amber shared with her followers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.