Monday, February 13, 2023 – That President William Ruto has put religion at the center of his administration is not a secret.

He is so committed to religion, that First Lady Rachel Ruto set up a church in State House where prayers are conducted monthly.

Ruto’s dalliance to the church has earned him friends and foes alike with the Opposition, led by Raila Odinga, accusing the president of wasting too much time in the church at the expense of working for Kenyans.

Only yesterday, Ruto held an interdenominational Church service at the Nakuru Athletic Club Grounds, Nakuru County, where he invited Kenyans for another national prayer on Valentine’s Day.

The day-long prayers at Nyayo stadium will be held between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm.

Ruto’s wife is scheduled to lead Kenya in national prayers at Nyayo National Stadium on Tuesday, February 14.

Dubbed the National Solemn Assembly, the event is expected to be graced by clerics and Kenyans from various religious denominations.

The National Altar which is a creation of the first lady in the State House announced the prayers would be held between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm.

To be addressed in the prayers would be the issues bedeviling Kenyans including prolonged drought, biting hunger, insecurity, and the soaring cost of living among others.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.