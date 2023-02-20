Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, February 20, 2023 – Rihanna has fired back at trolls after they criticized her for calling her baby son ‘so fine’ while sharing photos from their British Vogue shoot.

Several users online felt the description should have been used for a ‘grown man’ instead of a nine-month-old, with one fan asking: ‘Who calls a baby fine?’

The Umbrella singer, according to Us Weekly, replied: ‘His mother!!!’ She jokingly added in a follow-up comment: ‘You just keep your lil cougar paws away from him and we good!’

The hitmaker, 34, shares her baby boy with partner A$AP Rocky and revealed during her Super Bowl halftime show that they’re expecting their second child.

The parents have yet to reveal their firstborn’s name to the public.

They featured on the cover of the March 2023 issue of British Vogue, where Rihanna opened up about her relationship with the rapper, 34, and how their son changed her world.

Rihanna referred to Rocky as her ‘best friend’ and described motherhood as ‘everything’ as she admitted she can’t remember what her life was like before having her son in May 2022.

‘It’s everything, you really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing ever,’ she told the magazine.

Rihanna said her first few months as a mother were a rollercoaster and described giving birth as a ‘head-f**k’, saying she couldn’t believe she entered the hospital pregnant and left with a baby.

Rihanna admitted that having a child has also made her reevaluate as she described raising her son as one of the ‘scariest’ responsibilities ever in her life.

She said: ‘Raising a young Black man is one of the scariest responsibilities in life […] ‘You’re like, ‘What am I leaving my kids to? This is the planet they’re gonna be living on?’

Despite the challenges of motherhood, Rihanna insisted it has only brought her and her partner Rocky closer as she said they are ‘best friends with a baby’.

‘Everything changes when you have a baby but I wouldn’t say it’s done anything but made us closer,’ she added.

While promoting the cover story, Rihanna revealed that she had no idea she was already pregnant with their second child during the magazine shoot.

‘How crazy both of my babies were in these photos and mommy had no clue,’ she shared on Instagram on Wednesday.

Rihanna made the big pregnancy reveal last Sunday during her epic Super Bowl halftime show, which was the second most-watched halftime show in history behind Katy Perry’s 2015 performance.