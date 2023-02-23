Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, February 23, 2023 – A policeman in Simat village in Kapsaret sub-county, Uasin Gishu County, has committed suicide by hanging himself over domestic squabbles and infidelity.

The police officer identified as Kiplagat Koskei, attached to Eldoret Central Police Station, reportedly committed suicide after finding out that his estranged wife was allegedly cheating on him.

Eldoret West police boss, Edward Masibo, who described the officer as disciplined and hardworking said the deceased has been having marital problems with his wife for a long time.

Masibo said;

“The officer had resorted to alcohol abuse after discovering that his wife had been unfaithful to him and it is unfortunate that we lost him through such circumstances.

“Sometimes it is good to share one’s problems with others so that you can be assisted instead of resorting to taking your own life.”

Neighbors told journalists that the deceased has been accusing his wife of infidelity which would often lead to physical fights.

A neighnbor said;

“The officer has been having a misunderstanding with his estranged wife for a long time which would often lead to a fistfight. We did not know it would also lead to the man committing suicide.”

The corpse of the police officer has been transported from the scene of crime to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary.