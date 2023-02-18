Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, February 18, 2023 – National Police Service Officers in Maralal on Friday, 17th February 2023, nabbed a motorbike rider and recovered AK 47 rifle.

The officers on patrol got suspicious and stopped the motorbike rider but he defied the orders and attempted to flee.

However, he was cornered after a dramatic chase and after being frisked, he was found in possession of an Ak-47 rifle with four rounds of ammunition.

Two men who were his pillion passengers managed to jump and escape.

The suspect is in police custody at Marti Police Station awaiting to be arraigned in court on Monday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.