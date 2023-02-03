Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 03 February 2023 – An arrest warrant has reportedly been issued for Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon on account of aggravated menacing.

Court documents say Mixon allegedly pointed a firearm at a woman on January 21 and said: ‘You should be popped in the face, I should shoot you, the police can’t get me.’

His agent hit back on Thursday night, February 3, and said the charges will be dropped on Friday.

The Bengals, meanwhile, said in a statement: ‘The club is aware misdemeanor charges have been raised against Joe Mixon. The club is investigating the situation and will not comment further at this time.’ If Mixon is convicted, he could face up to 180 days in jail and fined according to Ohio’s state laws.

But NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero claimed Mixon’s agent said the accusations will be dropped on Friday morning.

He quoted Mixon’s agent Peter Schaffer as saying: ‘It was a rush judgement. They’re dropping the charges first thing in the morning.

‘I really feel the police have an obligation before they file charges – because of the damage that can be done to the person’s reputation – to do their work.

‘‘’They should be held to a higher standard because I don’t play with people’s lives.’

The 26-year-old Mixon has just completed his sixth season in the NFL. The Bengals were eliminated from the playoffs on Sunday, losing 23-20 to the Kansas City Chiefs, who advance to the Super Bowl to play the Philadelphia Eagles.

Mixon rushed 210 times for 814 yards and got seven touchdowns in the 2022 season.

Mixon played college football at Oklahoma and was selected by the Bengals in the 2017 draft.

In 2014 at Oklahoma, he was suspended for a season after punching a woman, Amelia Molitor, in the face. She was left with a broken jaw and cheekbone and they settled out of court three years later.

‘I’m thankful Mia and I were able to talk privately,’ Mixon said after the settlement was reached in 2017. ‘I was able to apologize to her one-to-one.