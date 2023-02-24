Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, February 24, 2023 – Transport and Roads Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen sparked reactions on Twitter after he posted photos watching Manchester United take on Barcelona in the second leg of the Europa League playoff.

The powerful CS, who is among President Ruto’s most trusted allies, was seated in the Director’s box at Old Trafford.

The area he was seated is where important people sit to watch live football matches.

Murkomen said it was his first time watching a match live at Old Trafford.

‘’My first time ever to watch a match at Old Trafford after a long day work and I am very happy that we won. GGMU’’ he wrote.

His tweet backfired after furious Kenyans accused him of misusing taxpayer’s money and showing it openly, as millions of Kenyans struggle to make ends meet.

Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai is among those who lashed out at Murkomen.

Alai wrote, “Ksh 500,000 shirts and now straight to watch Man U games at the Old Trafford from the Director’s Box. This country should be prepared because things will get worse,”

Another Twitter user wrote, “Please waste our taxes without showing us the middle finger,”

See the photos that Murkomen posted enjoying VIP treatment at Old Trafford at the expense of taxpayers’ money.

