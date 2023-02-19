Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, February 19, 2023 – An outspoken Azimio One Kenya Alliance member of parliament has asked President William Ruto to fulfill the promises he made to Kenyans instead of holding national prayers to pray for the country.

For the last six months, Ruto has been crisscrossing the country with prayer meetings instead of fulfilling the promises he made to Kenyans during his presidential campaigns.

During the official unveiling of the new DAP-K Party Leader Eugene Wamalwa, Mumias East MP Peter Salasya accused Ruto of doing nothing to help Kenyans.

The first-term lawmaker further dismissed the ongoing prayer rallies by the ruling alliance stating that they were being used to brainwash Kenyans and divert attention from the real problems. “Wale wako tu pale. That’s why mara hii tuamke ilikwamba tuseme tusidanganywe na mambo ya maombi. Maombi tunaomba tu hata mimi naombanga tu. Lakini tuambie serikali tu,” Salasya said.

Salasya also asked Ruto to explain to Kenyans where the money that had been allocated for subsidies and the extra tax on Kenyans was put to use.

“Walisema wanakata tax ya ati subsidies, impact yao kwa economy ni nini? Na hii pesa waokota inaenda wapi, Hayo ndio maswali sas tunataka kuanza kuuliza,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.