Monday, February 13, 2023 – The National Police Service Commission (NPSC) has called for a lasting solution to rampant banditry days after four police officers were attacked and killed along the Kitale-Lodwar Highway.

In a statement, NPSC Chairperson Eliud Kinuthia noted with concern that the vice had led to a high rate of loss of employees within the Kerio Valley area.

He, therefore, called upon political and community leaders to find a solution to end the reckless killings, especially for police officers, in Kerio Valley.

Kinuthia also urged the insurance service to provide the deceased officers with a befitting send-off and compensate their families.

“The Commission is concerned with the high rate of losing employees in the Kerio Valley area and calls upon political and community leaders to look for a lasting solution.”

“The Commission urges the insurance service provider to fast-track compensation and provide a proper send-off for the departed officers,” Kinuthia stated.

The situation in Kerio Valley keeps deteriorating as 27 people, including 4 police officers, have been killed by bandits in the past 40 days.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.