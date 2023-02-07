Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, February 7, 2023 – Madonna’s appearance at the 2023 Grammys left several fans confused, with many taking to social media to ask if it’s really the 64-year-old songstress.

The singer took the stage to introduce Kim Petras and Sam Smith for their “Unholy” appearance when fans commented on her look ‘ specifically her face.

“Me attempting to ignore the fact that Madonna has a whole new face. #GRAMMYs,” one fan tweeted along with a meme video of Adele looking confused at a basketball game.

“Whaaaaaat happened to Madonna’s face’! #GRAMMYs,” someone else wrote.

“This legit looks like a Madonna impersonator with pics of the real Madonna in the background. She really f’ked up her face,” another person wrote, referring to photos projected on the stage of Madonna’s most iconic looks over the years.

Piers Morgan has now taken to Instagram to comment on Madonna’s look.

He shared photos of the singer taken at the 2023 Grammy Awards and wrote, “I thought Halloween was in October’”