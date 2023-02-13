Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 13 February 2023 – Police have launched investigations into the mysterious death of a University student who was found dead in her room in the Parklands campus, Nairobi.

The deceased, identified as Teresia Wawira Ndwiga, a fourth-year law student at the University of Nairobi, was found in her room on Sunday, February 12.

Her roommate said she was away for the weekend and when she came back, she found the room locked from inside.

She knocked on the door but there was no response.

She contacted the guards on duty who peeped and saw the deceased’s body lying on the floor naked.

Police rushed to the scene after being contacted by the guards and broke into the room.

Nairobi police boss Adamson Bungei confirmed the incident and said the deceased’s body has no visible marks but a white bloody substance was oozing from her nose.

“We do not know what caused her death but investigations are ongoing,” Bungei said.

A postmortem will be conducted on the body as police continue with investigations.

Below are photos of the deceased lady.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.