Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, 09 February 2023 – A rogue young man who drives an Audi registration number KCS 835S has been fuelling his car and driving off without paying.

He was first exposed by road safety agency Sikika after he fuelled at Ola petrol station along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway last month and drove off without settling a bill of Ksh 8,000.

His parents were forced to settle the bill after a social media uproar.

It is now emerging that several petrol station attendants have lodged complaints against him.

His identity has also been unmasked and his photos shared on social media.

He is said to be very condescending and arrogant.

See his photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.