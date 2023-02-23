Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, February 23, 2023 – An administrative police officer who shot and killed his girlfriend in Navakholo, Kakamega County, was sentenced to life imprisonment by a Kakamega court on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

The officer, Patrick Nyapara, shot 26-year-old, Christine Maonga, several times after a domestic quarrel in 2019. He allegedly suspected her of cheating on him with another man.

Until her death, Ms Maonga was a teacher at Navakholo Secobdary School.

The cop who fled after the incident, was arrested at a hideout in Nasiru village in Nambale, Busia County, while trying to flee to Uganda.

Justice Wiliam Musyoka found the suspect guilty of murder noting that the suspect had a clear intent to kill because the bullet hit her head and not any other part of the body.

Her family, led by the deceased father Fredrick Okumu and mother Rebecca Maonga welcomed the ruling saying justice had been served at last.

Nyapara’s lawyer, Arembe Olaka has however vowed to move to the court of appeal ruling.

The deceased left behind a two-year-old son, who is now six years old.