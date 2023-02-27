Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 27 February 2023 – A married Kenyan man residing in Dubai lost his life over the weekend after he was brutally murdered by his side chick.

The deceased, identified as Kahenya, had a scuffle with his Ghanaian side chick in an apartment.

She picked a knife and stabbed him multiple times with the help of a lady friend.

The two ladies escaped after committing the heinous murder and they are yet to be arrested.

A video of the deceased lying in a pool of blood in the apartment has since gone viral.

Kahenya was married but his wife resides in Kenya.

One of his friends has taken to social media to mourn him and revealed that his family is devastated by the sad news.

Below are photos of the deceased young man whose life was cut short by his side chick.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.