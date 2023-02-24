Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, February 24, 2023 – On Thursday, Karen Nyamu and her baby daddy Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh, attended a burial ceremony of a sister-in-law to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in Murang’a.

Karen shared several photos on her social media platforms showing how she spent the day with Samidoh.

The two were looking happy as they smiled.

In one of the photos, Karen seemed to be laughing over a conversation she was having with Samidoh.

The photos went viral and shortly after, Netizens flooded Samidoh’s wife’s timeline and started trolling her.

This prompted her to write an emotional message, announcing that she has decided to end her marriage with Samidoh.

See the viral photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.