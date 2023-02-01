Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 01 February 2023 – An Egerton university student kidnapped five days ago was reunited with her family after being rescued by detectives from Ruiru and Nakuru.

Daisy Chebet Barno, a fourth-year student, was abducted by three men at Kabarak in Nakuru County on Thursday.

She was later driven to Nairobi.

Four suspects, among them her best friend Faith Mwende, were arrested at an Airbnb apartment in Ruiru, where they had held her hostage.

According to a post on Twitter by DCI, Chebet’s friend Faith Mwende conspired with her boyfriend and other accomplices to kidnap her and demand ransom from her family.

They were demanding Ksh 600,000 from her family.

Detectives based at the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau pounced on the four in the rented apartment.

The suspects defied orders to surrender and engaged the officers in a fistfight.

They were eventually overpowered and arrested.

Below are photos of the student who was rescued from the kidnappers.

According to DCI, she comes from a well-to-do family.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.