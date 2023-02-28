Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, 28 February 2023 – A young Kenyan woman who relocated to the United Kingdom has reportedly lost her life after being assaulted by her elderly mzungu lover.

The deceased lady, identified as Darrel Buchanan on social media, used to live a flamboyant lifestyle which she openly displayed to the public.

It is alleged that she was suffering in silence in the hands of her abusive mzungu husband.

She lost her life over the weekend after being assaulted by her elderly spouse.

Police are conducting investigations to establish the cause of her death.

May her soul rest in peace.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.