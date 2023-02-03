Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 03 February 2023 – Neighbors have revealed how a heart broken mum screamed after her daughter was mauled to death by a pitbulll cross dog on Tuesday, January 31.

Four-year-old Alice Stones was killed in the garden of a property in Milton Keynes, UK after a dog attacked her at their back garden.

Police rushed to the scene shortly after 5pm after receiving reports of the attack at a house in Broadlands, Netherfield.

Witnesses told how Louise Stones ran from her house screaming ‘she’s dead, she’s dead’ after seeing Tuesday’s horrific attack on the four-year-old in the back garden of their home.

After several minutes on the scene, the pet was shot dead by a police marksman.

Initially, neighbors thought the commotion was from a loud television, according to Metro UK.

One said: ‘At first I thought the noise was from someone’s telly but it just went on and on, like a high-pitched squeal.

‘I opened my window and could just hear screaming and sobbing. I didn’t know what was going on.

‘My friend who lives nearer the house says she heard a woman shouting ‘my baby, she’s dead, she’s dead’ over and over. It’s just awful.’

Another householder said: ‘Those of us who live in Broadlands been told not to leave our homes.

”Police told us it’s an incident involving a child and a dog but that’s all they’ve said.

‘We just hope and pray the child is ok. There are so many police and blue lights about ‘ it’s really worrying.’

A female resident said: ‘I had no idea what was going on but there were a dozen police cars and three ambulances with their blue lights on.

‘I heard a policeman shouting in the street ‘stay inside, do not come out’. A friend of mine said another officer warned them to expect a gunshot.

‘It was absolutely terrifying and I locked my front and back doors just in case. At that stage I didn’t know they were after a dog.’

A vigil is being arranged at a local church following the tragedy and no arrests have been made in connection with the investigation.

Superintendent Matt Bullivant said: ‘This is an absolutely tragic incident, in which we believe that a child has been killed after being attacked by a dog.

‘Clearly, we are in the very early stages of an investigation, and it would be wrong and unhelpful to speculate as to the exact circumstances of this incident at this point.

‘However, in order to ensure public safety, a decision was made earlier this evening to destroy the dog involved, and this has been done humanely.

‘I understand how much of an impact this will have on the community and on the wider public, and people can expect to see a large police presence in the area this evening and beyond while our investigation continues.

‘I would like to reassure people that there is no reason to believe there is any danger to the wider public at this time.’