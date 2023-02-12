Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, February 12, 2023 – As you are driving between Kamiti Corner and Tatu City, you must have come across a palatial mansion that has been abandoned for years.

Many people wonder why the owner built such a magnificent house and abandoned it.

Word has it that the owner of the house was one of the directors of the Mboi-Kamiti land-buying company.

He was killed in cold blood while the house was still under construction.

After his death, his family members started dying mysteriously.

The remaining family members believe the house is haunted, so no one wants to live there.

Below is a photo of the ‘haunted house’.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.