Monday, February 13, 2023 – Hollywood actor and comedian, Pete Davidson and his new girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders were pictured showing off some PDA ahead of Valentine’s day.

The ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ co-stars showed affection for each other at a New York City Rangers game on Saturday night, February 11 holding hands in the stands.

The duo could be seen smiling as they watched New York city rangers play the Seattle Kraken at Madison Square Garden.

Davidson, 29, wore a grey hoodie worn under a puffy black vest alongside a black protective face mask while Wonders, 26 looked cool in a black Rangers bomber jacket with a blue cap.

The new couple recently jetted off on a Hawaiian getaway, where Davidson was photographed grabbing the actress’ behind and planting a steamy kiss on her lips.

Davidson and Wonders first sparked dating rumors in December 2022 when they were spotted hanging out three times in one week, including at his apartment.

After his split from Kim Kardashian, Davidson was linked to supermodel Emily Ratajkowski, but they ended their fling late last year.