Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, 01 February 2023 – Steamy photos of a man in bed with a young lady said to be his sidechick have surfaced on social media.

The man was talking on the phone while lying naked in bed with his sidechick.

He was probably lying to his wife that he was in a business meeting, yet he was in a lodging satisfying his manly needs.

Check out the photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.