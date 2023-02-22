Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 – A model whose friend called her out for “snatching” her baby daddy is receiving heat from people across Africa after the story broke.

Munira had gone on Instagram to detail how she introduced Adeola Ariyo to her man and even invited her to her baby shower as she prepared to welcome a baby with her man, only for Adeola to begin dating the same man.

Munira also shared the scathing message Adeola sent to her after “snatching” her man.

Amid the call out, Adeola posted a photo of her and the man on Instagram and wrote: “In my happy girl era.”

This angered people and they took to Adeola’s social media accounts to call her out.

Adeola had to go private on Instagram and restrict comments, so people took to her Facebook account to leave comments.

See below.