Thursday, February 23, 2023 – The military department of the United States, the Pentagon has warned China of consequences if it provides military aid to Russia.

Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said Wednesday February 22, that there “will be consequences for China” if it were to provide lethal military aid to Russia in its war against Ukraine.

“[W]e haven’t seen them give lethal aid to Russia at this time, for the war, but they haven’t also taken that off the table,” Singh said.

“And so we have been consistent from here, and I believe Secretary Blinken also met with his counterpart in Germany just last week, we reinforced there that … there will be consequences for China should this partnership with Russia, further deepen.”

Singh added that China providing lethal aid to Russia in its war against Ukraine would “certainly be a miscalculation.”

Last week, the United States ambassador to the United Nations said that China doing so would be a red line.