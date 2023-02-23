Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, February 23, 2023 – Renowned digital and media strategist, Pauline Njoroge, has shamed President William Ruto’s chief economic advisor, David Ndii after he said Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration didn’t promise Kenyans cheap electricity during its campaigns.

On Thursday, Ndii who appears to be giving Ruto the wrong economic advice said in his manifesto, Ruto didn’t promise Kenyans that he will lower the cost of electricity.

“On power bills, we have two choices. Costly power available 24/7, or cheap power available a few hours a day, like SA.

“If you cared to peruse our manifesto, you would have noted that cheap power does not feature in our pledges on electricity,” Ndii said.

However, in response to Ndii, Pauline who is a fierce critic of Ruto’s administration shared a page of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance manifesto where the president promised to lower the cost of living by bringing down the cost of electricity.

Here is a page in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance manifesto where Ruto and his coterie promised to lower the cost of living by bringing down the cost of electricity.

