Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, 03 February 2023 – Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) in Homa Bay are contemplating summoning renowned televangelist Ezekiel Odiero to shed light on what he knows after a judge reportedly acquitted a member of his church for lack of sufficient evidence after he gave him “miracle water” for the judge to rule in his favor.

In a video from the church, Pastor Ezekiel is seen questioning one of his congregants about how he won a case at Homa Bay High Court.

In response, the man who was a police officer in Ndhiwa before being interdicted said he managed to get off the hook after the televangelist gave him “miracle water” which he sprayed in the courtroom at night and on the chair used by the judge.

According to the man, the said “miracle water” influenced the judge’s decision to set him free.

The man had been charged with shooting and killing another person in 2017 at Riata trading centre when he was a police officer.

The clergyman is believed to be having crucial information that will enable DCI officers to establish whether someone had a hand in how the murder case was ruled.

Two security guards and some court staff have already been summoned and have recorded their statements over the same.

The judge acquitted the suspect on grounds that there was no evidence linking him to the murder.

Detectives will also question the judge on whether he noticed anything suspicious in the courtroom when he was delivering his judgment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.