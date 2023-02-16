Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, February 16, 2023 – A pastor in Mozambique has died after attempting to fast for 40 days like Jesus Christ.

Francisco Barajah, who founded the Santa Trindade Evangelical Church in the central province of Manica, was unable to stand, bathe, or walk by the end of his ordeal, Noticias Online reports.

He passed away at a hospital in the city of Beira on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Relatives and friends became concerned about Barajah’s health as he visibly deteriorated, ultimately deciding to intervene.

The local report of Barajah’s attempt to recreate the fast says he was foregoing water as well as food.

The pastor, who also worked as a French school teacher, was said to have developed ‘severe anemia’ and had internal organ damage, and was unable to digest food.

It adds that one of Barajah’s neighbours said the clergyman had become sick on the 25th day of his fast, but that his health became much worse on the 38th day.

Medics reportedly attempted to rehydrate and nourish Barajah with liquid foods, but to no avail.