Tuesday, February 28, 2023 – French prosecutors have today opened an investigation into an alleged rape case against Paris Saint-Germain full-back Achraf Hakimi after he allegedly invited a woman to his home while his wife and kids were on holiday.

A 24-year-old woman has accused the Moroccan international of raping her at his home in a Paris suburb on February 25.

According to the source, confirming an article in the Parisien newspaper, the woman reported the incident at a police station on Sunday but did not file charges.

She told officers she only wanted to “make a statement of rape”, but prosecutors are now personally pursuing the case.

They launched an investigation due to the seriousness of the allegations and the notoriety of Hakimi.

According to Le Parisien, the 24-year-old defender began talking to the woman on January 16 on Instagram. He allegedly then invited her to his home in Boulogne on Saturday, reportedly ordering her an Uber to transport her.

Hakimi’s wife, actress Hiba Abouk – is currently holidaying in Dubai with their young two sons.

His accuser claims that after arriving at his home, the footie star began kissing her on the mouth while lifting her clothes. She alleged he kissed her breasts despite her protesting, before digitally penetrating her without consent.

The woman told police she finally managed to free herself after kicking Hakimi with her foot, before texting a friend to pick her up.