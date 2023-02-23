Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, February 23, 2023 – Paris Hilton has shared the first picture of her newborn son’s face as she bravely opened up about her fear of childbirth.

The 41-year-old surprised fans last month by announcing the birth of her first child with her husband Carter Reum.

The happy couple welcomed their bundle of joy via surrogacy.

Paris has now revealed they named their son Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum.

Phoenix stands for “hope, rebirth and transformation” and Paris said she chose his middle name in honour of her late grandfather, Barron Hilton.

In a new picture of the family-of-three, Paris lovingly cradled her son while Carter placed a tender kiss on his wife’s forehead.

Phoenix looked adorable in a white and blue baby grow and matching hat.

She opened up to the publication about her decision to welcome her son via surrogacy and admitted she was “so scared of childbirth.

Paris said: “I’m just so scared, I think, again, leading back to Provo of even being in a doctor’s office, just all of that. The shots, the IVs that they put in.

“When I was in The Simple Life, I had to be in a room when a woman was giving birth and that traumatised me as well. But I want a family so bad, it’s just the physical part of doing it.

“I’m just so scared… childbirth and death are the two things that scare me more than anything in the world.”

Paris also said that she had frozen her eggs on the advice of pal Kim Kardashian and had been planning to have a baby on her own.

Paris has admitted that she hopes to have more children with her husband and has already planned their names.