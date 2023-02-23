Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, February 23, 2023 – Paris Hilton has revealed the name of her first child.

The American media personality and businesswoman shocked her fans when she announced she had welcomed her baby boy via a surrogate last month.

Taking to Instagram, the 42-year-old confirmed that they had named the little one Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum.

In a new video post to promote her upcoming memoir, she said: ‘My beautiful baby boy’s name is Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum.’

Discussing where they got the inspiration for his moniker, she continued: ‘We plan to name him Phoenix, a name that I decided years ago.

‘When I was searching cities, countries, and states on a map, looking for something to go with Paris and London.

‘Phoenix has a few good pop culture reference points, but more importantly, it’s a bird that flames out and then rises from the ashes to fly again.

‘I want my son to grow up knowing that triumph and disaster go around and come around throughout our lives, and that this should give us great hope for the future.

‘Carter and I are so proud to welcome him into the world.’

Paris and Carter started dating in November 2019, with the entrepreneur getting down on one knee just a few months later. They tied the knot in a lavish wedding in September 2021′.