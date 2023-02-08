Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, 08 February 2023 – Parents of a young Audi driver who fuelled and drove off without paying have paid the bill after a social media uproar.

The incident was reported at the Kikuyu police station and the rogue driver exposed by the road safety agency Sikika.

The driver of the Audi registration number KCS 835S had fuelled Ksh 8,000 at Ola petrol station along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

He was later identified by his friends after his car was circulated on social media.

He, however, ignored numerous requests to settle the bill.

On Tuesday, February 7, Sikika announced that the man’s parents stepped in and settled the bill.

Netizens were surprised that an Audi driver was also partaking in such hide-and-seek games in a petrol station in the wake of similar rising cases.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.