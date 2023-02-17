Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 17 February 2023 – A 27-year-old lady and her son have gone missing under mysterious circumstances.

Mary Kairuki and her son were last seen on January 17, 2023, in Lari, Kiambu County.

They had gone to visit her grandparents.

The missing woman reportedly has a history of mental problems.

Things went south immediately after she joined a Nigerian church in Ngara.

She would spend days in the church praying and would get agitated whenever someone questioned her about the activities of the church.

Her son Daville once confessed how the church’s pastor inflicted injuries on his body in the name of removing demons.

Anyone with information concerning the missing woman and her son should report to the nearest police station.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.