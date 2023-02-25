Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday, 25 February 2023 – Popular Kenyan TikToker Kevin Oselu alias Baba Mona, perished in a grisly road accident on Friday evening alongside his daughter and two sisters.

The fatal accident occurred along the Londiani-Muhoroni highway in Kericho County.

According to eyewitnesses, a dark blue saloon car that the TikToker was travelling in with his family members veered off the road and hit guard rails before rolling several times.

The ill-fated car was reduced to a mangled wreck.

“A child was thrown off the vehicle while three adult passengers sustained multiple injuries,” Mr. Kiprotich Koech, an eye witness told the press.

Reports indicated that the child died while being rushed to the nearby Fort Terran Hospital.

A police officer at the scene said the other three victims succumbed to their injuries on the spot.

Baba Mona had a huge following on TikTok where he used to post short videos giving his followers pieces of advice on various topics.

He was travelling from Nairobi to Kisumu with his family when the accident occurred.

Below are photos of the ill-fated vehicle that claimed their lives.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.