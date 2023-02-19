Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, February 19, 2023 – Former Kakamega County Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has warned former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to avoid a handshake with President William Ruto at all costs.

Speaking on Saturday at the Azimio rally in Kisumu, Oparanya said if Raila decides to go for a handshake he will be left alone.

He rubbished off any possibility of a handshake, saying that Raila must fight for his alleged stolen victory.

“As part of your team, if you decide to go for a handshake with Ruto, you will remain alone because you win every election but it is taken away from you,” Oparanya said.

Oparanya further encouraged Raila to remain steadfast until he becomes the president of Kenya.

“Mambo ya handshake Hakuna. Acha hao waseme mambo ya handshake,” Oparanya said.

Simultaneously, he chastised ODM lawmakers who recently met President Ruto at State House in Nairobi, claiming that Azimio will now work with straightforward people.

“Na nimeona wale wabunge wameenda State House, mimi nataka mheshimiwa Raila Amolo Odinga unipe mamlaka kama deputy party leader nitoe wale wabunge kwa sababu hao wabunge wakati walikua wanataka certificate walikua wanakaa kwa ofisi yako kuanzia asubui mpaka jioni.

“Sasa wamepata uongozi kwa koti yako na wamekusaliti,” he stated.

