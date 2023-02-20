Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, February 20, 2023 – President William Ruto has revealed why he has not delivered on his campaign promises six months after taking over from his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking on Al Jazeera yesterday, Ruto explained that the drought situation in the country caused the state to divert funds meant for development projects and to reduce the high cost of living to address the calamity.

He revealed that the state has spent an average of Ksh5 billion monthly to mitigate the effects of drought.

“We are re-routing and reorganizing our budget. We have already spent close to Ksh30 billion on feeding, accessing food for livestock, and water tracking, and we will reorganize our budget further.”

“We are re-assigning resources meant for development, schools, hospitals to feed people, livestock, and this year we are going to have failed rains,” Ruto stated.

The figures given by the Head of State indicated that his administration spent an average of Ksh166 million per day to counter the effects of drought.

Ruto further pointed out that the high cost of development loans in the international financial systems, especially for African countries, made it expensive for Kenya to access funds.

“We are accessing development 100 times more expensively than they do, which is not fair. The current financial setup is rigged against those in the global south especially those in Africa,” he pointed out.

The president maintained his call for international monetary institutions to review their rates to have African countries enjoy low loan rates as other sovereign states.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.