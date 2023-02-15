Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, February 14, 2023 – Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis’ former nanny who previously made bombshell claims about the former couple has filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against them.

Ericka Genaro claims in the lawsuit that Sudeikis fired her after she requested to take a three-day ‘stress leave,’ which would have involved ‘radio silence.’ according to a report by PageSix.

Genaro claims she suffered increased stress and anxiety after the ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ director moved out of the home that she shared with Sudeikis and their kids because it meant her role in the children’s lives ‘increased exponentially,’ the lawsuit states.

‘The pressure of [Genaro] not only being the primary caretaker of the children, but also filling in Wilde’s absence for the children, became debilitating,’ the documents state.

Genaro, who began working for the pair in 2018, also claims that her stress and anxiety caused by Sudeikis and Wilde’s breakup became ‘close to unbearable’ and it only worsened after news of the split hit the media.

As a result, the trio entered group therapy after she realized she had developed a ‘trauma bond’ with the actor.

Genaro is suing for punitive damages, attorney’s fees and cost of the lawsuit.

The ‘Ted Lasso’ star and ‘House’ alum blasted their former nanny in a joint statement after she revealed in an interview her own version of events.

Genaro claimed that Wilde, 38, wanted her now-ex-boyfriend Harry Styles to believe she and Sudeikis, 47, were over before they had actually broken up. She also claimed the former One Direction crooner had a fling with co-star Florence Pugh before he ultimately got together with Wilde.

‘As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly,’ the duo said. ‘Her now 18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex.

‘We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone.’