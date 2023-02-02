Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, February 2, 2023 – The government of President William Ruto has rendered birth and death certificates useless.

This is after it announced the beginning of the use of digital birth and death certificates in Kenya.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry of Interior announced that Ruto’s administration will from March 1, 2023, start issuing digital birth and death certificates.

Immigration and Citizen Services PS Prof Julius Bitok explained that the launch of online services will coincide with the introduction of a Unique Personal Identifier (UPI) that will act as lifetime identification for newborns.

The Ministry explained that all Kenyan citizens will be identified and their details automated in order to avoid delays that come with manual processes.

“A Birth Certificate provides proof that one is a Kenyan and similarly is required by pupils and students applying to sit for their National Examinations,” the Ministry of Interior explained.

Unique Personal Identifier (UPI) is a single identification number that is unique to each person and is used to organize personal information including medical, security, and social strata.

Presently, application for a birth certificate is done at Huduma Centres countrywide or Civil Registration Department offices, but the Kenya Kwanza government is moving to fully digital service.

Parents are required to produce a birth notification and identification numbers for both parents, or a death certificate if the parents are deceased.

The people who qualify for this service include parents, guardians of a newly born baby, rescue centers, or children’s homes which are taking charge of the children.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.