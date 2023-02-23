Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, February 2, 2023 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has notified Jubilee Party leaders that he is planning to quit as Azimio One Kenya Alliance chairman next month.

According to the law, Uhuru should have formally resigned on February 13 – six months after he left office – as both Azimio chairman and Jubilee Party leader.

According to impeccable sources, Uhuru is set to retire next month during the planned Jubilee Party National Delegates Conference (NDC)

“In fact, part of the reason the NDC has been summoned is to give the party leader an opportunity to formally resign,” said a source who requested anonymity.

The two-day NDC meeting scheduled for March 24 and March 25 was convened by Jubilee Party Secretary General, Jeremiah Kioni.

Another source said the President is retiring from politics so that he can start enjoying his pension as a former Head of state.

Previously Kioni has said the pension law that requires a former Head of state to retire is unconstitutional.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.