Monday, February 6, 2023 – Kevin Mauss-Martins, son of former Super Eagles forward, Obafemi Martins, has signed his first professional contract with Serie A club Monza.

Mauss Martins, a striker, featured for both AC Milan and Inter Milan before switching to Monza.

‘First professional contract for striker born in 2005 Kevin Maussi Martins, who made his debut with AC Monza in the #spring 2-0 victory over Padova!,’ the club wrote on their official Twitter handle.

Mauss-Martins is Obafemi Martin’s first son.

He has represented Italy at the U-15 level but he is still eligible to play for Nigeria.