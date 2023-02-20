Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, February 20, 2023 – A nurse who mowed down her ex-boyfriend in a club car park has been spared jail.

Rebecca Thomas, 37, flew into a rage at David Robinson, 45, after spending the evening drinking.

A court heard she grabbed and punched him inside her car, before a “red mist descended” and she rammed into him with her car.

CCTV footage showed Mr Robinson trying to leave when Thomas smashed her car into him from behind.

Mr Robinson flipped over the bonnet and was hurled to the ground at Birchgrove Rugby Club in Swansea, south Wales.

Prosecutor Brian Simpson said: “He lies there for about four and a half minutes before passers-by come to help him. He then went to his new girlfriend’s house and later to hospital.”

The pair had broken up four months before the row erupted in September 2022, Swansea Crown Court heard.

They were both drunk at the time and could not remember much, but Mr Robinson said “he had never seen the defendant as drunk as she was on that day”.

He injured his neck and arm and suffered a black eye and bruising, but was discharged from hospital with no serious injuries.

Judge Geraint Walters said: “You were both heavily under the influence. This incident would not have happened if it was not for that.

“The reality is having been together that day the red mist descended on you.

“There was an altercation between you. When he walks off you drive away and you veer the car into him.”

Thomas, from Swansea, admitted battery, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and dangerous driving.

She was handed a six-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, and must do 30 hours of rehab.

Thomas was also banned from driving for 12 months and has to pass an extended driving test.

Watch the video showing the moment Thomas mowed down her ex below.