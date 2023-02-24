Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, 24 February 2023 – Controversial city businessman, Jimal Rohosafi, is allegedly cheating on his pregnant girlfriend, Michelle Wangari.

Hawk-eyed Netizens smoked him out after he was pictured at the same location with Instagram slay queen and upcoming content creator, Nairofey.

Nairofey and Jimal posted photos in their respective Instagram accounts sharpening their shooting skills.

The photos were uploaded the same day and time, raising eyebrows among Netizens.

According to rumour mills, Jimal is sponsoring Nairofey’s lavish lifestyle.

This comes barely two weeks after Jimal confirmed that he is dating Michelle Wangari.

Michelle and Jimal are expecting their first child.

Below are photos of Nairofey.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.