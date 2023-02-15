Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, February 15, 2023 – An undercover cop has shared photos of a wanted gangster who once fled the city after killing a lady.

The gangster, who goes by the street name Nyankie, used to commit crimes in Kibra with his gang members.

He reportedly fled the city after killing a lady in the vast Kibra slums and secretly sneaked back after some time.

He changed his area of crime from Kibra to Githurai and its environs.

Nyankie is in police custody after he was arrested with a gun and bullets during a botched robbery.

He mostly steals phones and electronics and then sells them to unscrupulous dealers, who always bail him out whenever he is arrested.

See his photos below.

