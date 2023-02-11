Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, February 11, 2023 – Suspended Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni has refused to go down without a fight.

This is after he initiated disciplinary action against EALA MP Kanini Kega, Nominated MP Sabina Chege, Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo, and Eldas MP Adan Keynan, a few hours after he was suspended from Jubilee by President William Ruto’s allies.

Kioni accused the lawmakers of disloyalty to the Jubilee Party and lack of respect for its organs after they visited Ruto at State House without former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s blessings.

The rebel legislators were further accused of advancing positions contrary to the party’s ideologies.

“This is to notify you that the said petition has been forwarded to the Party Disciplinary Committee as provided for by our party Constitution to process, and they will be contacting you in due course,” Kioni stated.

The Kioni-led function argued that the decision to suspend him alongside Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe was against the party’s decision.

Kega, Chege, Dullo, and Keynan were among the Jubilee members who met Ruto at State House in Nairobi on Wednesday and pledged to support his government against their party position.

Kioni’s bold move has left Ruto, who orchestrated his ouster from Jubilee, scratching his head as he didn’t expect such a reaction from the former Ndaragua MP.

